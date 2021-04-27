Justice Department investigates Louisville Metro Police Department

ABC News’ Rachel Scott reports on the Justice Department’s new “pattern or practice” investigation of the Louisville, Kentucky police department, one year after the death of Breonna Taylor.
1:47 | 04/27/21

