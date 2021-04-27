Now Playing: Black moms whose children were killed by police share tragic bond, fight for justice

Now Playing: Hot pandemic housing market leads to higher prices, bidding wars

Now Playing: Sister of Isaiah Brown and family attorney on deputy shooting

Now Playing: Rethinking interactions between police and the mentally ill

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 26, 2021

Now Playing: 2020 census results shift political power

Now Playing: The exploding cost of college

Now Playing: Get a show-stopping look inspired by Oscars red carpet

Now Playing: Chloe Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win best director

Now Playing: Apple announces $1 billion new North Carolina campus

Now Playing: Pink supermoon will appear Monday night

Now Playing: Climate change may be reason for Earth axis shift

Now Playing: Wildfire evacuations out West

Now Playing: Series of synagogue attacks in New York City

Now Playing: Family of Andrew Brown Jr. views body cam footage of fatal shooting

Now Playing: A majority of Americans think climate change should be a political priority

Now Playing: CDC expected to release new guidance for masks outdoors

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Department of Justice to investigate Louisville PD