Transcript for 3 juveniles among those injured in Colorado shooting

What started as a quiet night for Valentin a guy goes ended with a distinct sound of gunshots test for clarion state. The screeching of tires right after the four gunshots Geiger says she immediately. All of them and one is very anxious praying hand anti anxiety level. Who I was. On the verge of tears or police say the call came in just before eleven Saturday night. Five people were shot inside an apartment on east Ager at a drive three of the victims are sixteen years old. It's just seems like it's happening so often now meetings here too many people getting shot too many people getting murdered. Here in our area we it is very emotional it's it is. A study. Roar interim police chief Vanessa Wilson says this investigation is our top priority. And we need to community come together with us to stop this senseless violence to protect or use. It also be increasing patrol in the area for Geiger she says while the suspect is still out there she fears for her safety. It's preparing. Someone has such a disregard for life. And just doesn't respect life and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.