Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Jurors hear opening statements in cyclist murder case

Jurors heard opening statements Monday in the murder trial of Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of fatally shooting professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson.

November 2, 2023

