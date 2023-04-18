Kansas City mayor says Ralph Yarl’s recovery is ‘nothing short of miraculous’

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, talks about the response to the shooting of a 16-year-old boy who mistakenly went to the wrong address when trying to pick up his siblings.

April 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live