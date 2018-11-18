Kansas commissioner under fire for saying 'master race' at meeting

More
Commissioner Louis Klemp is coming under fire for using the term "master race" to a black consultant during a county board meeting.
0:52 | 11/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kansas commissioner under fire for saying 'master race' at meeting
Our is heavy snow and heavy industry. It's easy to look at industrial back down the line. But if you go residential anyone who upload. Or it's not easy. Because the government or public school a couple of hospital. Mike Green space. Where kids can play. But wait is that what we spent part of me for. I don't think so. We spent 1000004. Revenue income. From a county. We'll check in and you. Were part of mastery. And we've got to get you through amassed over forget that. A pass that up to this day and that ladies and you know I don't think if I don't start passing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59283900,"title":"Kansas commissioner under fire for saying 'master race' at meeting","duration":"0:52","description":"Commissioner Louis Klemp is coming under fire for using the term \"master race\" to a black consultant during a county board meeting. ","url":"/US/video/kansas-commissioner-fire-master-race-meeting-59283900","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.