Transcript for Kansas man charged with killing wife on cruise ship

Kansas man has been charged with second degree murder for his wife's death on a crucial yeah. Federal prosecutors say Eric Newman kilts camera Lawson. They were traveling on the carnival cruise ship elation back in January officials say Lawson died after falling. She'll floors from her balcony some fourteen floor of the deck there. Investigators have not revealed any other details about the case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.