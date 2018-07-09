Kansas man charged with killing wife on cruise ship

Officials say Tamara Lawson died after falling two floors from the balcony of her room on the 14th deck.
09/07/18

Kansas man charged with killing wife on cruise ship
Kansas man has been charged with second degree murder for his wife's death on a crucial yeah. Federal prosecutors say Eric Newman kilts camera Lawson. They were traveling on the carnival cruise ship elation back in January officials say Lawson died after falling. She'll floors from her balcony some fourteen floor of the deck there. Investigators have not revealed any other details about the case.

