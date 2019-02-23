R. Kelly bail set at $1 million for sex abuse charges

The 52-year old embattled star, whose given name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, had turned himself into Chicago police late Friday.
1:36 | 02/23/19

R. Kelly bail set at $1 million for sex abuse charges

