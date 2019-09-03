Transcript for R. Kelly released from jail after arrest for outstanding child support payments

I'm promising them straighten all this stuff down that's a lot to say right now I'm promise and your man. I love my fans in Atlanta and they got that a lot of and I loved it. There's a couple things I want to say. As far as the child support matter. What was posted the judge has entered a gag order so we can't really talk about that. He's got divorce lawyer shall be addressing. Those matters they go back to court on Wednesday as far as all of the comments and it's sort of the big board. Just isn't going on around here people bringing up this old case. And so on it's disgusting. It's about what makes this country great he was tried he was acquitted. We don't retried people in this country we don't punish people of been acquitted we don't like people in the court of public opinion. So we're gonna focus on the evidence we're not quite the case in the courtroom the state has yet to give us. One single piece of evidence we haven't seen and in every room. We haven't seen a police report we haven't seen a video today. When we get those things were gonna fight this case what would fight any other case in the courtroom based on the evidence.

