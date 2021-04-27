Kelly Rowland helps make dreams come true at Disney Dreamers Academy

ABC News’ Janai Norman speaks with singer-songwriter, Kelly Rowland about the Disney Dreamers program, which pairs teens with life-changing mentors.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live