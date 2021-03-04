-
Now Playing: MLB moves All-Star Game from Atlanta after Georgia voting law passed
-
Now Playing: MLB moves All-Star Game out of Atlanta over new voting laws
-
Now Playing: Spring warmth returns for Easter
-
Now Playing: Key moments from 1st week of Derek Chauvin's trial
-
Now Playing: Concerns rising over Easter weekend gathering and Brazilian variant
-
Now Playing: CDC issues new air travel guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans
-
Now Playing: Capitol Police officer killed by knife-wielding suspect who rammed into barricade
-
Now Playing: Should the Menendez case be revisited? Part 11
-
Now Playing: Menendez brothers, now in their 40s, married behind bars: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Erik and Lyle Menendez convicted of first-degree murder in second trial: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Erik and Lyle Menendez testify about sex abuse in graphic detail: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Erik and Lyle Menendez on trial for parents’ murders: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Erik Menendez confesses parents’ murders to friend and psychologist: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Jose and Kitty Menendez shot and killed in their home: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Lyle and Erik Menendez say they were sexually abused by their father: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Menendez parents disappointed by their sons, dad gets caught in affairs: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Menendez brothers implicated in burglaries in Los Angeles area: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Menendez murder trial of 1990s gets reexamined by millions of views on TikTok: Part 1