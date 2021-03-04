Transcript for Kemp decries ‘cancel culture’ after MLB pulls All-Star game

Yesterday Major League Baseball cave to fear and lies from liberal activists. They ignored the facts of our new election integrity law. And they ignored the consequences. Of their decision. On our local community. In the middle of a pandemic. Major League Baseball put the wishes of Stacey Abrams and Joseph Biden. Ahead of that economic well being of hard work and Georgia's. Who were counting on all star game for a pay today. Georges and all Americans in. What this decision means. It means canceled culture and partisan activists are coming for your business. There come in for your game. Or event in your hometown. And they're coming to cancel everything from sports. To how you make a living. And they will stop at nothing to silence all. They don't care about jobs they don't care about our communities. In they certainly don't care about access to the ballot box. Because if they did Major League Baseball would've announced that they were moving their headquarters from New York yesterday. In New York. In New York they have ten days of early. In Georgia we have a minimum. Of seventeen. With two additional Sunday. That are optional for all counties in our day. In New York you have to have an excuse to vote by absentee. In Georgia you can vote absentee for any reason. And you can do it securely. It's easier to vote in Georgia than it is in New York. Even more ridiculous is that MLB didn't cite a single reason that they disagreed with the bill in their state. Everyone standing here today. In does a home no job because the facts and truth don't support their narrative. It's because he's. It's because the election integrity act. The expand access to the polls in ensure the integrity of the ballot. Then why did ammo they moved all star game yesterday. Because. In states the Abrams it's been days lying to georgians and the American people. The truth is that has read the bill. Stacey Abrams raising millions all fake outrage. That she is create. Even though Washington. Is given president. Or another urges all who attacked the new law. Not to mention that is a loose post stated Delaware. Has no early. And requires an excuse to vote absentee. But is Stacy Beirut calling these states and they are antiquated election laws Jim Crow to point out. No. Because for hurt in the partisan activists who support her it's about raising money in obtaining more power. For them it's not about the truth. It's not about the fact. Because here's the truth. SP two O two expands access to vote. Security ballot drop boxes around flaw in every county. Expands weekend. Protects no excuse absentee voting. And levels the playing field on voter ID requirements. As well streamlining election procedures. And yes that water can't be provided to voters that are in line. Bow election war. And yes we're not going to allow political organizations. Or anyone else to harass or election year voters who are waiting in line to vote. Within the 150 foot buffer. Those are the simple fact. Free and fair elections are the foundation of who we are as they state in a nation. Secure. Accessible. And fair elections. Or work the threat. They are work the boycott. As well as the losses. I want to. I'll want to be clear. I will not be backing down from this fight. And neither are the people who are here with me today. We will not be intimidated. In we will also not be sounds. Major League basic law. Coca-Cola. In delta may be scared to Stacey Abrams Joseph Bowden and the left but I am not and clear. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.