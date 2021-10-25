Kevin Strickland awaits ruling after long-awaited exoneration hearing

Kevin Strickland has served 43 years in prison for a 1978 triple homicide he says he didn’t commit, and is now fighting for exoneration with the help of a Kansas City prosecutor.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live