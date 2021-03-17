Transcript for 8 killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

This morning the FBI is now investigating a shooting spree that left eight people dead of multiple massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Police first identified 21 year old Robert long S the suspect in a shooting that killed four people. At a spot in Cherokee county Georgia about one hour later investigators say a gunman matching long description walked into two other massage parlors in Atlanta. Killing four more people. It appears that how victims up in. It appears that they may BA's. Atlanta police then dispatching officers to check nearby similar businesses. Are going well everybody. Talk maravent all of you all know little. Looted of everything any harm or even lower. Police capture a long after a brief pursuit. This morning investigators say it's extremely likely Heath connected to all three shootings six of the eight victims are Asian descent. Authorities are now trying to determine a motive and whether race played a role racially motivated attacks targeting Asian Americans have been on the rise nationwide overnight the new York city police department's counterterrorism unit said it's deploying assets to our great Asian communities. Across the city out of an abundance of caution police in Oakland California the scene of several recent attacks on Asians say they're also monitoring the Georgia shootings. An Asian American advocacy groups saying this latest attack only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community continues to in due war. Police are not released the victims' names even though they haven't released a motive the number one trend on Twitter overnight was has tacked. Stop Asian hate.

