Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Oneida Casino
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"4:20","description":"Three people were shot to death, including the gunman, and one person was critically injured at Oneida Casino in Wisconsin Saturday night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77465932","title":"3 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Oneida Casino ","url":"/US/video/killed-injured-shooting-oneida-casino-77465932"}