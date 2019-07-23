Kim Jong Un inspects newly built submarine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a newly built submarine on Tuesday as North Korean and U.S. negotiators wait to return to the bargaining table.
0:24 | 07/23/19

Kim Jong Un inspects newly built submarine
