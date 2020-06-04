Kittens explore Georgia Aquarium

More
Kittens from the Atlanta Humane Society went on a field trip to the Georgia Aquarium while the aquarium is closed to the general public.
0:41 | 04/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kittens explore Georgia Aquarium
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Kittens from the Atlanta Humane Society went on a field trip to the Georgia Aquarium while the aquarium is closed to the general public. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70009764","title":"Kittens explore Georgia Aquarium","url":"/US/video/kittens-explore-georgia-aquarium-70009764"}