No knock warrants ‘typically problematic’: Legal expert on Amir Locke shooting

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to civil rights attorney Channa Lloyd about the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke after officers executed a no-knock warrant.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live