Transcript for Kotex recalls some tampons for 'unraveling'

A popular brand of Tampa on is now being recalled Kimberly-Clark a voluntarily recalled you buy co tech sleek tampons sold in the United States and Canada. Some users reported the tampons unravel older came apart when he tried to remove them in some cases some people even had to seek medical attention. To remove pieces of the tampons left in. Her body. You can find a full list of the affected product numbers on our website ABC seven in line we have a link on our home page.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.