Kyle Rittenhouse claims in testimony: 'I didn't do anything wrong'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with legal expert Channa Lloyd about the testimony of Kyle Rittenhouse trial, who sobbed and claimed self-defense.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live