Transcript for LAPD officers accused of wrongly classifying people as gang members

Tonight an unspecified number of LAPD officers are off the streets of south LA. Those officers all worked metropolitan division crime suppression duties. And are accused of falsifying police reports by classifying innocent people as gang members it is. One of the most awful designations that a defendant can have quite honestly because being a gay commander has harsher sentencing consequences. The LAPD says all of the officers involved have now been it's ninety in active duty or have been removed from the field's attorney Silva maggert each Sheehan says. All of the reports these police officers have ever written could now be called into question. This follows them through every arrested every interaction with police officers. Because if they're gonna lie on something like that how can we trust them to write anything that's factual and accurate. In at least one of the cases body worn cameras proved there were inaccuracies. In the officers field interview cards. In a statement LE PD chief Michael Moore tells us. And officers integrity must be absolute there is no place in the department for any individual who would purposely falsify information on a department report. Maggert each Sheehan says this will have lasting effects on the trust between the public the department and future hires. What new person who wants to become a police officers going to apply with LAPD. Knowing that this kind of activity happens it's going to affect them in every capacity.

