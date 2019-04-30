Larry King undergoes heart procedure

A spokesperson says King is in good spirits and hopes to be released from the hospital soon.
0:18 | 04/30/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Larry King undergoes heart procedure
Talk show host Larry King is expected to make a full recovery after a heart procedure. He was already scheduled for an angioplasty but went to the hospital early after experiencing chest pains. A spokesperson says king is in good spirits and hoping to be released from the hospital soon. Broadcasting legend is 85.

