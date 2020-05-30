Las Vegas prepares to reopen with safety precautions

More
ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth gives a sneak peek into the efforts to keep visitors safe at some of Sin City’s biggest hotels and casinos.
4:55 | 05/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Las Vegas prepares to reopen with safety precautions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:55","description":"ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth gives a sneak peek into the efforts to keep visitors safe at some of Sin City’s biggest hotels and casinos.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70964047","title":"Las Vegas prepares to reopen with safety precautions","url":"/US/video/las-vegas-prepares-reopen-safety-precautions-70964047"}