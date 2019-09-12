-
Now Playing: Director of Investigations delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Castor delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Sister raises five siblings alone after parents’ death
-
Now Playing: Grenade found in dresser donated to thrift store
-
Now Playing: Police horse browses the aisles of PetSmart
-
Now Playing: The lawyer is ‘badgering the witness’: Congressman
-
Now Playing: Man torches patrol car
-
Now Playing: Strong jobs report benefiting Trump?
-
Now Playing: Elderly couple found dead in snow
-
Now Playing: What is Sneaker Con?
-
Now Playing: How to make M&M Christmas cookie bars
-
Now Playing: 25 Days of Cookies: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Foodstirs' organic snowmen sugar cookies
-
Now Playing: Texas man accused of carving his name on girlfriend's face with knife
-
Now Playing: Houston police sergeant fatally shot responding to domestic violence call
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Dec. 9, 2019
-
Now Playing: Relatives of teen escapee arrested
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee lays out evidence for impeachment
-
Now Playing: Tuskegee airman celebrates 100th birthday with plane ride
-
Now Playing: Sexual predators reportedly targeting kids on video games and apps
-
Now Playing: Tesla on Autopilot slams into police cruiser