Lieutenant becomes 1st female US Marine combat platoon commander

First Lt. Marina A. Hierl was also the first woman to graduate from the Infantry Officer Course at Quantico, Virginia.
0:26 | 08/10/18

Transcript for Lieutenant becomes 1st female US Marine combat platoon commander
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

