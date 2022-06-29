'It took her life to have this change': Vanessa Guillen's sister on military reforms

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos spoke with Mayra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen's sister, about the documentary "I am Vanessa Guillen" and her family's advocacy to reform military sexual harassment policies.

