Lightning bolt strikes across rainbow in Tulsa

More
Thunderstorms swept across Oklahoma creating the unbelievable scene.
0:58 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning bolt strikes across rainbow in Tulsa
Okay. Or are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Thunderstorms swept across Oklahoma creating the unbelievable scene. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70434183","title":"Lightning bolt strikes across rainbow in Tulsa","url":"/US/video/lightning-bolt-strikes-rainbow-tulsa-70434183"}