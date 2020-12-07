Lightning spreads across sky in Bentonville, Arkansas

More
The weather reports said storms impacted portions of Oklahoma and Arkansas.
0:31 | 07/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning spreads across sky in Bentonville, Arkansas
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"The weather reports said storms impacted portions of Oklahoma and Arkansas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71742501","title":"Lightning spreads across sky in Bentonville, Arkansas ","url":"/US/video/lightning-spreads-sky-bentonville-arkansas-71742501"}