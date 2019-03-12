Lights decorate North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge

More
Christmas lights and decorations created a festive scene at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge as snow fell in the area.
1:12 | 12/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lights decorate North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge
Now. There are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"Christmas lights and decorations created a festive scene at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge as snow fell in the area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67457469","title":"Lights decorate North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge","url":"/US/video/lights-decorate-north-americas-longest-pedestrian-suspension-bridge-67457469"}