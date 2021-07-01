Transcript for Lindsey Graham delivers remarks on Capitol breach

Whether to the senate floor right now Lindsey Graham who has been. Perhaps the most stalwart supporter of the president in the senate he's lasted a few years is golfing buddy golf whisper. For the president most loyal supporter has won reelection in November taking to the senate floor. And righting himself away from the objections. To the certification Electoral College. I've at no time soon. Tim and I. And a good relationship. A loved Tim Scott. 1876. South Carolina. Louisiana and Florida sent to slate of electors. That two governments by the way. And we did know what to do it why did South Carolina Florida. And Louisiana do it. To hold. The country hostage. To end reconstruction. It worked. The commission was eight to seven. It didn't work nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Haynes did a deal. What these three states. You give me the electors I'll kick the union army out. The rest is history it led to Jim Crowe up you're looking for historical guidance this is not the one to pick. But. If you're looking girl way to convince people there was L fraud. Having a condition. Chosen by metsu below sea Mitch McConnell and John Roberts is not got to get you are you Monica. It ain't gonna work. So as not going to do any good. Is going to delay. And he gives credibility did dark chapter of our history that's why would not win the but Powell fight in my to have freedom enable live jagr doing it wrong other people of objective as think is a uniquely bad idea. To delay this election. Up drop but I think we've had a hell of a journey. I hate it in this way oh my god I hate about port of view is that it got the going to broke but today. First thing you'll see. All I can say. Is count me out and up there's enough. Of tried to be helpful. But when this Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Florida three. That they get violate supreme the constitution. Of Wisconsin. I agree with a three but I accept the floor if Al Gore could it 54 he's not president I can itself Wisconsin Florida for a Pennsylvania. It would have the second circuit so much for all the judges being in Trump's pocket. They said no you're wrong. I accept the Pennsylvania second circuit the draft law also wasn't wasn't right Georgia they said the sector take. Took the lord is on hands he changed election laws unlawfully. A federal judge said no accept the federal judge even dot I agree with it. Fraught they say they're 66000. People in Georgia under eighteen vote on the table believe that. I asked Jimmy tin and ahead warning. Is that 8000 felons in prison in Arizona voted any KN had gotten law. That say there's there's problems in every election. I know but this enough enough. We got to end it. Vice president tense. What they're asking you to do you won't do because can't. Talk about interesting time to associate myself or Rand Paul how many times will you hear that. The mob is done something nobody else can do it. To give me an rendered great read this erotic. If you're conservative this is the most offensive gods have been the world that a single person. It disenfranchises. A hunter did 55 million people. The president isn't it shall in the presence of the senate and the House of Representatives. Open all significance in the vote shall then be counted the person having the greatest number of votes for president Shelby president. We're and there does that say I can say I don't like the results. Our send them back to the state public there was fraud took the conservatives who believe in the constitution. Now larger chance to stand up and be counted. Original -- count me again. In needs what is. So might. In this vice president. Just hang in there. Think they said we cattle might all of us can count on the vice president. You don't do the right thing you wanted the constitutional thing you got a sudden floods at thirty five's you got a son in law flaws that need FA eighteens after flying. So that we get it right here. They're people died. Tonight good friend from Illinois to make sure we have a chance to argue among ourselves and what is over it is over it is over. The final thing Joseph Biden have travel the world would joke a whole deal off the upgrading will lose he watt. He's the legitimate president of the United States. I cannot convince people. Certain groups. But no word split out we'll take Obama action. That may be along eating above all others in this body need to say this. Joseph by. And cobble a Harris are lawfully elected. And will become the president. And the vice president the United States on January 20.

