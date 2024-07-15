Local police officer confronted shooter seconds before Trump assassination attempt

Law enforcement tells ABC News a local police officer was on the roof of the building and confronted the shooter seconds before he opened fire on former President Donald Trump.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live