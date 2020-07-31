-
Now Playing: Jobless benefits expired
-
Now Playing: Congress deadlocked as unemployment benefits expire
-
Now Playing: A neighborhood’s tale of twins
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines for July 31, 2020
-
Now Playing: Teen arrested after hack of politicians, celebrities on Twitter
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: COVID threatens baseball season
-
Now Playing: Cocktails and COVID: Are bars spreading the coronavirus?
-
Now Playing: West Virginia senator: 'I recognize the struggle and that help is still needed'
-
Now Playing: Video of grandparents married over 70 years reuniting goes viral
-
Now Playing: Officials trap 1st ‘murder hornet’
-
Now Playing: Accused murderer back behind bars after dramatic jailbreak
-
Now Playing: Trump attempts to sow doubt over Election Day
-
Now Playing: Families on edge as unemployment benefits set to expire
-
Now Playing: US reels from pandemic with 4.5M cases reported
-
Now Playing: State of emergency as Hurricane Isaias targets Florida
-
Now Playing: Trump claims Biden will bring ‘chaos and bloodshed’ if elected
-
Now Playing: Colorado deputies rescue bear cubs from dumpster
-
Now Playing: A socially distanced slumber party for 10,000 young women
-
Now Playing: Protesters in NYC rally against police brutality