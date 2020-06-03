Lori Vallow is being extradited back to her home state of Idaho

Vallow faces multiple charges, including 2 felonies related to the disappearance of her 2 children.
0:50 | 03/06/20

Transcript for Lori Vallow is being extradited back to her home state of Idaho

