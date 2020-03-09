Los Angeles shooting sparks questions and protests

ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports on the shooting death of Dijon Kizzee by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and the calls for answers after Kizzee was stopped riding a bicycle.
5:11 | 09/03/20

Los Angeles shooting sparks questions and protests

