One Love Community Fridge tries to combat food insecurity in New York City

The CEO and founder of One Love Community Fridge, Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, discusses how her organization installs mini fridges with free and nutritious food across New York City.

November 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live