Transcript for Former LSU student sentenced in fraternity pledge's death

A Louisiana judge has sentenced a former LSU student to five years in prison for the hazing death of a fraternity pledge. Matthew Jay quint was convicted of negligent homicide for pressuring Max Gruber to consume so much alcohol that he drank himself to dat. A Quinn is expected to serve a maximum of two and a half years and could serve less than less than a year with good behavior.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.