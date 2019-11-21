Former LSU student sentenced in fraternity pledge's death

Matthew Naquin, 21, who was found guilty in July of negligent homicide in Gruver's death, will likely serve two and a half years because half of his sentence was suspended.
Former LSU student sentenced in fraternity pledge's death
A Louisiana judge has sentenced a former LSU student to five years in prison for the hazing death of a fraternity pledge. Matthew Jay quint was convicted of negligent homicide for pressuring Max Gruber to consume so much alcohol that he drank himself to dat. A Quinn is expected to serve a maximum of two and a half years and could serve less than less than a year with good behavior.

