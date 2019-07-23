Mail bomber obsessed with Trump, Fox News, chilling new court filings show

New defense filings in the case of admitted serial bomber Cesar Sayoc paint a grim picture of a man who "lost everything in the Great Recession."
0:27 | 07/23/19

New details about the man who mailed pipe bombs to critics of the president attorneys for cities or say out. Arguing for a lenient sentence saying his steroid use made him feel paranoid and anxious they say he quote found that light and Donald Trump. San out pleaded guilty to mailing more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats are journalists last year he is set to be sentenced next month. The minimum sentence is ten years and one month with prosecutors pushing for life in prison.

