Maine mass shooter 'likely' suffered from traumatic brain injury: Report

Robert Card, the man who killed 18 in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting last year, “likely” suffered from traumatic brain injury, according to a report.

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live