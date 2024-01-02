Maine official on Trump ballot decision: ‘My job was to follow the Constitution’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Maine’s Secretary of State Shena Bellows, who has faced harassment and backlash after removing Trump from Maine’s primary ballot.

January 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live