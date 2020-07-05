-
Now Playing: Trainers prepare beluga whales for release into sea sanctuary
-
Now Playing: Young whale swims in Wellington harbor
-
Now Playing: Meat plant workers concerned over increase in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: New warning of kids getting sick with condition potentially linked to virus
-
Now Playing: Rite Aid COO explains how company will ramp up COVID-19 testing
-
Now Playing: Should you wear gloves while you grocery shop?
-
Now Playing: How to make a backyard bouquet for Mother’s Day
-
Now Playing: How to make a lemon curd cake at home
-
Now Playing: Teen bullied for his ‘book review’ hobby racks up 340,000 devoted followers
-
Now Playing: Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East compete in the Newlywed Game challenge
-
Now Playing: One of the largest casinos in the world plans new safety measures in wake of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Millions across the entertainment industry wonder if they’ll have jobs to return to
-
Now Playing: Army secretary discusses dealing with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Signs of strength amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Red Sox pay tribute to nurses at Fenway Park
-
Now Playing: Low-income students grapple with deferring college dreams
-
Now Playing: Home-school heroes: Learning through social media
-
Now Playing: Woman hilariously captures our most uttered phrases while working from home
-
Now Playing: Calls for justice for shooting victim Ahmaud Arbey