Transcript for Major storm to bring snow and rain to West Coast

Overnight there were winter storms on both coasts the snow in New England has already caused numerous accidents including. The do this this tour bus on its side in Vermont near the Canadian border. No major injuries were reported lake effect snow from a second storm is falling right now from Ohio to Maine some areas may get more than a foot. Meanwhile a winter storm is also battering the Pacific northwest coast it's the second storm arriving. Tonight that may do real payment which he and I am.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.