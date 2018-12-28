Transcript for Man accused of killing officer taken into custody

Gustavo Perez area August 33 years old. Again was arrested earlier today during the execution of a search warrant. He was found that a residents in the Bakersfield Kern County area. And we'll get into the specifics of that. This criminal mr. area aka. Crossed our border illegally. In Arizona some time ago. He is a criminal he has two prior arrests for do you why. Remember that's the reason an officer Singh stopped him because we had probable cause to believe that he was under the influence of up off. Past behavior is typically a predictor of future behavior. And an officer loses his life over a deal why stop. From someone who's been previously arrested sister Mary -- also has known gang affiliation. Nor Cano street gangs or I'm sorry sir radio street gangs. He claims to be a soaring else. All you have to do is take a look at social media which by the way got way ahead of us again and there is planning a photographic evidence. On and in social media FaceBook and other platforms. It clearly shows him self promoting himself. As a gangster. So. While we absolutely need to stay focused. On officer thinks service and sacrifice. We can't ignore the fact that this. Could have been preventable.

