Transcript for Man arrested for planning mass shooting: Police

A 28 year old Texas man has been arrested accused of planning a mass shooting at a Wal-Mart investigators and current county say they found guns and ammunition and at the home of Coleman black kids who was reportedly on felony probation. The remains of 215. Children have been found in a mass grave at a former residential school in Canada the school was part of an effort to assimilate indigenous children by separating them from their families. It before are forced to convert to christianity the schools were in use until the 1970. Today's weather at the northeast rise out scattered storms in the plains and Texas and triple digit temperatures in parts of California and Arizona.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.