Man breaks into apartment through baby room window

More
A man broke into a Bronx apartment through the window of a baby's room, walked around and left through the window before entering and stealing from another apartment.
0:30 | 03/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man breaks into apartment through baby room window
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61682066,"title":"Man breaks into apartment through baby room window","duration":"0:30","description":"A man broke into a Bronx apartment through the window of a baby's room, walked around and left through the window before entering and stealing from another apartment. ","url":"/US/video/man-breaks-apartment-baby-room-window-61682066","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.