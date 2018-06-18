Man charged with making $1.3 million in fraudulent returns to Walmart

More
A shopper in Arizona was charged with lying during thousands of Walmart returns.
0:23 | 06/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man charged with making $1.3 million in fraudulent returns to Walmart

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55970312,"title":"Man charged with making $1.3 million in fraudulent returns to Walmart","duration":"0:23","description":"A shopper in Arizona was charged with lying during thousands of Walmart returns.","url":"/US/video/man-charged-making-13-million-fraudulent-returns-walmart-55970312","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.