Transcript for Man dies after being zipped into suitcase

Here's video from the orange county sheriff's office of the deputy walking syrup is an issue handcuffed. Now she's waking up in jail facing a second degree murder charge after her boyfriend was found dead inside its two key. Investigators take food and her 42 year old boyfriend Jorge Torres junior we're drinking and playing hide and seek in their apartment. She then told detectives they thought it would be funny. And told investigators she fell asleep upstairs for a few hours' that entire time her boyfriend was trapped inside. Once deputies showed up she gave them permission to look at her phone. On it they found two videos in one you're you're the victim calling and me over and over again saying he inquiry. Deputy state responded by saying quote that's what you do when you've choked me. Investigators say in another video here it and saying quote that's Kelly field when you cheat on me.

