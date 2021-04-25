Transcript for Man faces murder charges in fatal shooting of 7-year-old

Jazz and adds a grandmother told me she is grateful to Chicago police forgetting one of the suspects behind bars offering their Finley a little bit. A justice but they know there are more out there and they're still more work to be done. You can run. But you can Chicago's top cop with a warning to those involved in the murder at seven year old jazz when Adams. We are going to bring you to justice wore. This crime. The Addams Family deserves nothing less. Chicago police announced today one of the suspects in connection with Adam's murder has been charged. Tonight eighteen year old Mary Lou it's now faces more than a dozen felony charges. Including first degree murder and attempted murder. Lewis was arrested after leading officers on a dramatic chase on I 290 just days ago. Police say he crash into the side of the highway before he tried it carjacked another family's vehicle. Lewis was shot in the arm after Illinois state police say he shot at CPD officers. Detectives now say there were two guns recovered from Thursday seen both those weapons that were on his person that were recovered. They did test positive to the murder weapons used at the scene killed US. The seven year old girl was shot and killed last Sunday while in a car with her dad and what it's like McDonald's strike there investigators say there were other suspects involved in the shooting. Her father was the intended target this is my flat. Adams grandmother says these new charges bring definitely one step closer to justice. But as full closure won't come until all responsible. For taking this little girl smile away. Are caught. Studio CNN. Now you know Eddie. Actual county. Superintendent brown said there was only a limited amount of information they could provide on the murder investigation. Because of the search for more suspects. At CBD headquarters Keiko here at ABC seven Eyewitness News.

