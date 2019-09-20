Transcript for Man holding beer money sign gives to good cause

So before we go as you guys know it's Friday it's almost the weekend and if you're a football fan I'm sure you're looking forward the college game day. When ESPN tomorrow but last weekend is where was on there was one sign that went insanely viral. Carson Keene a 24 year old from Iowa held up a sign. Looking for some money for beer you see it right there and he added his big -- account which was genius and he got more than he could ever. Imagine so I'm here and join with car thinking right now. Card in this story incredible people have been going crazy about the story and so tell us what happens. So. We went to game day in my body is we I want to hold the signs like kind of thought a couple days advance know what might be funny. I didn't think anything and actually get on TV I didn't think I'd give anything if not the best case scenario from this led. Be someone in the crowd sees it and is like about as funny here's Tony bucks as much Lott's days. Think you're you legitimately only trying to get here yet yeah I mean I didn't think I was and get anything you know this is it's crazy and you have to sign yeah I have the signs. With my with one of them the original signed. You know. That shows your account shows my account and the famous quote now. So here's the thing so you hold it up big hits on television but then that money actually started. Touring in yeah it's within like thirty minutes my friend tires I can its text your phones is blown up. I was like oh well. I'll look and it not being that no and I over 400 dollars wow you Fiat that let me shocking to me just that amounts yeah it was crazy. And then out about 600 dollars Oz like you know this could be going to something a little bit better than bush sly as great as this you are hoping that Andrea Day. Yeah I was like no this could be pretty cool so. I kind of wanted to donate to charity so I called my parents my family and talked about it let them know and ousting him. We share some social media posts on like my FaceBook in Twitter and to explain my intentions which for anything a side. From the cost of one case bush lite I was and the university of Iowa State Stanley Children's Hospital that's amazing so why did you choose this Children's Hospital in particular. So stead family they do great things for Alvarado I'm obviously Iowa State fans don't go cyclones. I'm. University of I was definitely Children's Hospital there they're incredible they you know all they help the kids out so much and their families. Obviously I was known for the wave that the duty in the first quarter there is awesome. The site is kind of figured this to be something cooled to help out with. Especially like the spear to rivalry you know. Absolutely so the question that Andrew one. Wants to know is what is the amount the tally right now sitting here with me at this moment sitting here with you at this moment right now live look treadmill. It it is just. It's crazy over a 168000. Dollars just on our end that is crazy and bush invent no message me and they're gonna match whatever we sent in by the end of the month. So that times three wow our total. Then mount. And bless our gotta match the donations at a party Ford and yes and you're giving it all to charity cultures that's amazing in your busy guy because you're gonna be you're already on Good Morning America yeah. And you have a busy schedule after this wary knowing. So CNN wanted to talk with me FOX & Friends on a talk with me ESPN was talking with me a little while ago so. It's really cool. I think you got any job coming in early and they didn't sound. Well thanks for being with us an incredible that you decided to do something on a women now it's turned into something really beautiful that's great just build help out anyway I can. Yet it's nice to meet you sliced into it.

