Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: Apollo 11 liftoff

The number. And polar Lander and more. Role. Our. Our. I'm David Curley at the Smithsonian air and space museum where we are marking fifty years since man landed and walked on the moon in a Lander. Just like this one. We're going to show you some of the actual ABC news coverage from fifty years ago during that eight day mission of this remarkable achievement. For eight days Americans really most of the world were watching this mission very closely. And it all started with liftoff of the biggest rocket ever to carry men into space the Saturn five. It was our coverage fifty years ago on ABC news. Secured debt load it up mode and into decay then do the other thing. Not because they are evening that because they are odd. The suspect Reynolds and ABC's face reporters and Mary are jewels department is standing by cape Kennedy we are 27 minutes 47. Seconds. Away from they liftoff on Apollo eleven fulfillment of that pledge. Yourself president Kennedy repeating just a moment ago actually that speech don't but we've had over. Was made in Houston in September of 1962. Of the first formal commitment to Lima man on the moon and return in this record was made in May. Of 1960 want to. What a great big kick he would have gotten out of this thing how awful it can't be down there at the cape to Davis he has lift off to. C is where it's come true let's go back to jewels Bergman at the case. Words. Words president Kennedy did indeed make true this day right. A team minus 27 minutes and four seconds all going very smoothly. It has to be over a hundred degrees here in the broiling largest where they either. VIPs. They're gathered to watch this watch just down rain. There as the crowds assembled at that's the jedi of port Canaveral some ten miles eleven miles south of at 39 and are leasing the space headquarters of the case. We're are looking over to revert Paramount. Hot. Spalding only beautifully clear day. At six minutes of eleven seconds before this all begins. I'm not go to our enemy or launch control could run through. The program runs until it passed this six minute mark and I can't sound for Apollo eleven now five minutes. 52 seconds and counting. Three minutes 45 seconds and counting we're still grow at this time T minus sixty seconds and counting past T minus sixty. 55 seconds and count. You know Armstrong district put it back it's been a real smooth countdown past the 52 month. College transfer is complete or on internal power with the launch vehicle at this time. Forty seconds away from the Apollo eleven lift off. All the second stage tanks now pressurized 35 seconds and counting we are still go with Apollo eleven. Thirty seconds and common. Astronauts who put it feels good humanist when he five seconds. Twenty seconds and counting. T minus fifteen seconds guidance is internal. 1211109. Ignition sequence start. Six. 4321. Still roll all engine running. Lift we have a left 32 minutes past the hour liftoff on Apollo eleven. Our play bad. I have cracked. They Armstrong recording their own page program which puts Apollo eleven on the I'm probably heading. Yeah. Down range of one mile altitude three or.

