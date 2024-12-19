Man pleads guilty to operating secret Chinese police station in NYC
Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping were accused of working on behalf of China's Ministry of Public Security in violation of the Espionage Act.
December 19, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Outside courthouse where Luigi Mangione appears for extradition hearing in Hollidaysburg, PA
- Live
View of Damascus amid rebel takeover of the city
- Live
House meets for legislative business as government shutdown looms
- Live
Fast-moving storm system brings heavy rain, thunderstorms and snow from the Mid-South to the Northeast
- Live
Snowfall blankets Fargo, ND
- Live
Opening bell at New York Stock Exchange
Top Stories
Top Stories
Lawmakers scramble to avoid government shutdown1 hour ago
Teamsters launch ‘largest strike’ against Amazon2 hours ago
Millions get moving on busiest flying day of the season2 hours ago
More than 100 million expected to drive over holidays2 hours ago
1 dead after Texas train derailment43 minutes ago
Battle over TikTok heads to Supreme Court2 hours ago
FBI investigates unruly passenger allegedly restrained on cruise dies2 hours ago
Congress passes child abuse act championed by Paris Hilton2 hours ago
CDC confirms 1st case of severe bird flu in US1 hour ago
Model Petra Nemcova opens up 20 years after deadly tsunami1 hour ago
Nicole Kidman talks 'Babygirl'1 hour ago
Philadelphia Zoo lights up for the holidays1 hour ago
Gift cards to save big on this holiday season2 hours ago
'GMA' looks back at favorite moments of 202442 minutes ago
Reports of laser strikes on pilots up 269% in New Jersey over last year: FAA3 hours ago
Prehistoric mastodon jaw found in NY backyardDec 19, 2024
CVS knowingly dispensed 'massive' amount of invalid opioid prescriptions: DOJ lawsuitDec 19, 2024
Paris Hilton-backed child protection bill will go to Biden's desk for signatureDec 19, 2024
Airport parking lots targeted by criminal rings for auto theft sprees: expertsDec 19, 2024
'Mufasa' cast on bringing 'Lion King' prequel to lifeDec 19, 2024
Gabbard rejects reports of weak Senate support for DNI voteDec 18, 2024
Harvard Law sees drop in Black and Hispanic enrollmentDec 18, 2024
Is America losing its religion?Dec 18, 2024
Luigi Mangione expected to waive extradition to New York: SourceDec 18, 2024
Stock market plunges after Fed scales back plans for interest rate cutsDec 18, 2024
Musk pressure campaign pushes lawmakers towards possible government shutdownDec 18, 2024
Plane crashes into building in Hawaii, killing 2 pilots on boardDec 18, 2024
Multiple storms barrel across US as holiday travel ramps upDec 18, 2024
California governor declares state of emergency in response to bird fluDec 18, 2024
Drug use among adolescents remains at lower levels, study showsDec 18, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022