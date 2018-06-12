Transcript for Man pushes random passerby in front of truck

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a lime green jacket sitting in front of a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles around 10:45 in the morning as the victim passes by the suspect gets up shadows and into the street at truck runs over him but very steady I was shocked. The suspect walks off leaving the man in the street. Witnesses say the victim appeared to be in his sixties bystanders helped him to the sidewalk I felt sold that for him I couldn't believe somebody can. Do that. To a four in this thing guides walking on the street. Firefighters from LA fire department station nine respond police say the victim suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung. Less than an hour after our story aired firefighters from the same station spotted someone matching the suspect description around third and hill. It was definitely the bright neon range and baggy pants. And just the community got. Captain Raymond road less says they took another look at the video his first thought about a hundred different things as was at the right person. Looks like it is going to be be hostile so well. We followed him a couple blocks notification to lately PD shortly after this tweet from LAPD. In custody earlier ABC seven aired a clip of an individual pushing a passer by underneath the panel truck. Thanks to our partners at LE FD he is now in custody happy. I am I hope the gentlemen that he could push has has speedy recovery and for this individual that did push and hopefully he can. Do a little lump soul soul searching what he did was was wrong and to keep them off the street from hurting anybody else.

