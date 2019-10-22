-
Now Playing: Pokemon Go player killed after witnessing robbery
-
Now Playing: Hotel clerk grabs gun from robbery suspect
-
Now Playing: Officer in Phoenix shoplifting incident to be fired
-
Now Playing: Mother allegedly lied about daughter’s fatal illness: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Student opens fire on another outside California high school
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin, husband facing more charges in college scandal
-
Now Playing: US diplomat links Trump to order to withhold aid to Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Trump calls impeachment inquiry a ‘lynching’
-
Now Playing: Storm front that sent twisters to Texas dropping rain on Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Man robbed while getting haircut at Brooklyn barbershop
-
Now Playing: More planned power outages in California
-
Now Playing: Teenager shot outside California high school in stable condition
-
Now Playing: New Mexico officer caught on video restraining 11-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Newt Gingrich discusses Trump’s ‘phony emoluments clause’ comment
-
Now Playing: Police search for ‘lone’ suspect in California high school shooting
-
Now Playing: Newt Gingrich on his new book ‘Trump Vs. China’
-
Now Playing: Cute lion cub plays with father
-
Now Playing: Vigil held for toddler killed in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: College students shout racist slurs on campus
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren joins Chicago teachers strike